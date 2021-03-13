ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville Coroner's Office is investigating a boating accident that left one teen dead Friday night.
According to Dr. Dorn, the coroner's office was called for a deadly boating accident on Lake Secession at around 11:30 p.m.
The coroner's office said 18-year-old Jack Franklin-Lee Hunt, an Erskine College student, was the operator of the boat along with another student. The two were traveling back toward the boat landing dock when it appeared to have struck debris in the lake striking Hunt and sadly killing him.
The Abbeville County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating the accident.
