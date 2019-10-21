ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a teenager has died due to electrocution Sunday evening.
According to the coroner's office, 13-year-old Brayden D. Williford was playing outside at a friend's house on Samuel Camp Road around 7 p.m. Brayden was playing with a metal pole when he appeared to touch a power line with the pole. The resulting electrocution caused Brayden to suffer a heart attack.
The coroner's office says deputies arrived on scene and began CPR, with EMS shortly behind. Brayden, however, was pronounced dead at AnMed Health just after 8 p.m.
Brayden's death has been ruled accidental, but the investigation still continues.
Anderson County School District Three on Monday confirmed Brayden was a 7th grade student at Starr-Iva Middle School.
The school district released this statement:
"It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge that Brayden Williford (7th Grade) was a student at Starr-Iva Middle School in Anderson School District Three. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his immediate family and friends during this very difficult time. Brayden was a wonderful student whose friends and teachers will miss him greatly. Again, our hearts are deeply saddened by this news."
