De' Marcus Martin, 28,(FOX CAROLINA/Nov. 7, 2021).
De' Marcus Martin
De' Marcus Martin, 28, (FOX CAROLINA/Nov. 7, 2021).
De' Marcus Martin
De' Marcus Martin, 28, (FOX CAROLINA/ Nov. 7, 2021).
De' Marcus Martin
De' Marcus Martin, 28, (FOX CAROLINA/ Nov. 7, 2021).
De' Marcus Martin
De' Marcus Martin, 28, (FOX CAROLINA/ Nov. 7, 2021).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has arrested a teen in connection to the shooting on Loop Street on Nov. 5.
After investigating, investigators learned 17-year-old Dacorey Dashawn Massey shot De' Marcus Martin, 28, who identifies as Marquiisha Lawrence, in her bedroom multiple times before stealing her vehicle.
1 of 3
Loop Street
Officials investigate death on Loop Street in Greenville County (FOX CAROLINA/ Nov. 5, 2021).
PHOTOS: Death investigation on Loop Street in Greenville County
1 of 3
Loop Street
Officials investigate death on Loop Street in Greenville County (FOX CAROLINA/ Nov. 5, 2021).
Loop Street
Officials investigate death on Loop Street in Greenville County (FOX CAROLINA/ Nov. 5, 2021).
Loop Street
Officials investigate death on Loop Street in Greenville County (FOX CAROLINA/ Nov. 5, 2021).
Coroner Evans said in a statement, "De' Marcus Anerio Martin was found dead inside his residence located at 15 Loop Street in Greenville by his family members. It appears that he was involved in an altercation with one or more individuals."
Deputies said Massey was arrested Monday afternoon in Spartanburg. He is facing charges for murder, posession of weapon during a violent crim nd grand larceny.
Massey is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing a 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Family and friends held a balloon release in Martin's honor on Sunday, Nov. 7.
"He's gone now, I love him and I miss him. But he won't be forgotten," said his Mother Debra Martin.
"We just want to celebrate his life because we felt like he got taken away from here in a way that he shouldn't have gotten taken away from here," added his brother Johnathan Martin.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office and Greenville County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the situation.
(1) comment
That's a man ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.