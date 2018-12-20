GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Thursday a 19-year-old is headed to prison after pleading guilty to hit and run and reckless homicide.

The judge sentenced Marcio Adaly Antunez Aleman to six years in prison.

On August 5 of this year, Aleman was driving a Ford and rear-ended a Dodge. Aleman drove away from the crash and the Dodge followed. The teen sped from Greenville into Anderson and then Pickens County, where he ran a stop sign on South Fish Trap Road and struck an Oldsmobile Alero being driven by 75-year-old Jerry Pressley.

Pressley was killed in the crash and troopers arrested Aleman at the scene.

