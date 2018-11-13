FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a 17-year-old girl has died after a two-car crash along a rain-soaked road in Buncombe County Monday.
Troopers said the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on Christ School Road.
Troopers said Alexi Moffitt, 17, of Fletcher, NC was traveling east in a 2008 Honda Civic when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed the center line and hit a 2002 Chevy Silverado.
Moffitt died at the scene, troopers said.
The driver of the Silverado was taken to the hospital with injuries.
“Troopers determined it was raining at the time of the collision and Ms. Moffitt was traveling to fast for the conditions,” Master Trooper Murico Stephens stated in a news release.
Henderson County Public Schools confirmed Moffitt was a senior at West Henderson High School.
The school district released this statement on her passing:
The Henderson County Public Schools family is deeply saddened by the loss of Lexie Moffitt, a senior at West Henderson High. West’s Principal Shannon Auten said, “Our Falcon Family is devastated to hear about the tragic accident that took the life of Lexie Moffitt. Our students, staff, and community are coming together to support and love each other during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lexie’s family and friends as they mourn the loss of this wonderful young lady.”
Lexie’s father and stepmother wish to share their thanks with the community for the sympathy they’ve received. “Lexie was loved by so many people,” they said. “Thank you to all the students and community for all the support and love they’ve shown to our family.”
School psychologists and school counselors with the district’s Crisis Team are at the school today alongside community agencies, to talk with students and staff and provide support during this difficult time.
