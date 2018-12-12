ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Attorneys said the teen accused in the deadly shooting at Townville Elementary School appeared in court Wednesday to plead guilty.

Jesse Osborne, now 16 and in the 11th grade, was indicted on two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder after the events that unfolded on Sep. 28, 2016. On that day, Osborne shot and killed his father, Jeffrey Osborne, before driving to the school and opening fire. Jacob Hall, 6, was wounded in the shooting and died three days later. Two other students and a teacher were wounded by the gunfire.

During Wednesday's hearing, Osborne confirmed to the judge that he wished to plead guilty to all five indictments. Osborne confirmed he was waiving his right to a trial and waiving the state's burden of proof. Osborne also confirmed he was happy with the services that his lawyer had provided.

Osborne answered all of the judge's questions with a simple "yes sir" and did not appear shaken during the proceedings.

The prosecutor pointed out that Osborne used the same .40 caliber handgun that he used to kill his father to carry out the shooting at the elementary school.

The judge said a sentence will be issued at a later date.

Osborne had initially pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing back in September.

Townville school shooting suspect pleads not guilty Jesse Osborne, the suspect in a deadly shooting at Townville Elementary School in 2016, is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Osborne is charged as an adult in the case.

+4 Townville school shooting suspect, 15, to be tried as an adult A court determined on Friday that 15-year-old Jesse Osborne will be tried as an adult on charges stemming from the deadly shooting at Townville Elementary School in 2016.

During a Feb. 28, 2018 hearing, forensic psychiatrist Dr. James Ballenger testified that Osborne exhibited a lack of remorse for the shooting and even remarked that shooting people was fun. Ballenger also testified that Osborne talked about abuse of animals and that he enjoyed shooting them with BB guns.