CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - A teen in western North Carolina was shot Sunday in Canton.
The bullet barely missed her brain, but right now, her jaw is wired shut.
Right now, Canton Police are investigating and they aren't able to release many details at this time.
The teen was rushed to Mission Hospital where she was forced to spend her birthday recovering from this very traumatic injury.
"The surgery she is going to need it… it's repairing her jaw. 6 to 8 weeks they are going to try to go in and put plates and screws," Trent Ledbetter says.
Brooklyn loves playing with her Uncle Trent's baby girl - smiling like she normally does, but can't right now after being shot on Sunday.
"I can’t wait to hear see see her smile. She loves kids and babies in she’s just was such a wonderful person it just breaks my heart to see her hurting," Trent Ledbetter says.
He says, "her teeth are one of our main concerns because she needs her teeth to have that confidence."
The bullet entered her jaw and exited by her ear, barely missing her brain. Trent says he is holding on tight to his faith.
Trent Ledbetter says, 'if it had gone one way or the other, it would have been awful and we are trying to just trust and rest in the sovereignty of God... God has a plan for us i believe."
They can't stay by Brooklyn's side due to COVID-19 hospital restrictions.
Right now, they are sending her messages and asking that her friends do the same on social media like through snapchat- which is one of favorites.
They also have a Go Fund Me to help with restoring her confidence after the surgeries she has ahead.
"My prayer is that from your heart that you would give to her in this time. It would definitely be used to boost her confidence whether it’s fixing her teeth or her doctor bills or whatever it is that she needs during this time. That would just be amazing it would be such a blessing for our family to not have to have that burden. I would go in debt in a heartbeat to have her teeth fixed," Trent says.
Canton Police are still in the very early stages of this investigation. When we learn more information, we will pass that along to you.
They are praying that she finds hope, "She has a long road ahead of her. She just turned 16."
"It didn’t just happen God has a purpose and everything and he will use this to draw her to him," Trent says, "more than money, we need prayers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.