Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

 Nam Y. Huh

ANTIOCH, Illinois (AP) — Police records show a 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators in Wisconsin told officers at his local police station in Illinois where to find an assault rifle he said he had just used to shoot several people.

The records say Kyle Rittenhouse was visibly upset as he surrendered to police in Antioch on Aug. 26.

He is accused of killing two people and injuring a third during unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Rittenhouse told police the gun was in the trunk of his friend's car at his apartment in Antioch.

