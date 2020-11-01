ANTIOCH, Illinois (AP) — Police records show a 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators in Wisconsin told officers at his local police station in Illinois where to find an assault rifle he said he had just used to shoot several people.
The records say Kyle Rittenhouse was visibly upset as he surrendered to police in Antioch on Aug. 26.
He is accused of killing two people and injuring a third during unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Rittenhouse told police the gun was in the trunk of his friend's car at his apartment in Antioch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.