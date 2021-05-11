ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department says that a 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man that occurred in April.
According to police, the teenager is charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of Nathaniel Lee Crosby.
Crosby was shot on April 15 along Smokey park Hwy. in Asheville, according the APD.
The suspect's name is not being released by police.
Crosby was the second shooting victim to die after multiple shootings occurred in Asheville during the period of April 15 through April 16, according to Asheville police.
PREVIOUSLY: Asheville PD: Second victim dies after 4 shootings occurred in less than 24 hours last week
