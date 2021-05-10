ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- 17-year-old Zach Philip plans to run 100 miles through Western North Carolina in June to raise money and awareness for OpenDoors of Asheville.
Officials say that OpenDoors' mission is "to strengthen community by eliminating the race-based achievement and opportunity gap for students through education."
Philips says that his interest in diversity and equity began last summer when he attended conferences and joined multiple boards/committees to combat social injustice. Phillip said in a press release, "I believe that the solution to achieving equity is education, which is why I am partnering with OpenDoors of Asheville, whose mission is to strengthen community by eliminating the race-based achievement gap for students through education."
Philip's older borther Ryan and his close friend Conner have both run the same race to support local nonprofits in the past according to officials.
The run will begin on June 5 at Hunter Subaru in Fletcher, NC and end at Carolina Day School sometime on June 6, according to officials.
To learn more about OpenDoors, please visit OpenDoors Asheville
