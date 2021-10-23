UNION, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Union say that a teenager was shot near Harris Street and Old Buffalo Road early Saturday morning.
According to a release, officers received a call for shots fired just after midnight and found the 14-year-old victim when they arrived on scene.
Police say that the shots came from a vehicle, according to reports.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, Union police confirmed.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713.
MORE NEWS: Woman killed after accidental shooting on movie set a former USC Upstate student
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.