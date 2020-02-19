Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, officers with the Greenville Police Department arrested two people in connection an armed robbery.
According to police, officers were called to the scene around 1:20 p.m. along Haywood Road.
Officers say the suspects, 19-year-old Ryan Makai Smoot, and a minor robbed two victims at gunpoint.
Officers say after the robbery the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle but were later arrested.
Both suspects are being charged with armed robbery.
