Jonesville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff David Taylor with the Union County Sheriff's Office says four teens who escaped a low security camp run by the Department of Juvenile Justice are now back in custody.
Friday morning around 12 a.m. Sheriff Taylor says four teens, ages 13-15, left Camp White Pines located in Jonesville.
Sheriff Taylor says his office was immediately notified and has been on the scene since their disappearance in an effort to track the boys they believed were still in the area.
The camp, which is not gated or fenced due to its low security nature according to the sheriff, is a camp designed to get troubled youth on the right path.
All four boys who escaped are from the state of South Carolina, and are there for various reasons according to the sheriff. According to the sheriff, guards say they saw the boys leaving as they walked out of the barracks area and notified 911 immediately, prompting the sheriff's office to begin a K-9 search.
Around 5:15 a.m. Sheriff Taylor tells us all four boys were found in the area of Furman Fendley Highway. The sheriff says they tried to run, but were detained without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.