Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, officers with the Greenville Police Department arrested two people in connection an armed robbery.
According to police, officers were called to the scene around 1:20 p.m. along Haywood Road.
Officers say the suspects, 19-year-old Ryan Makai Smoot and a juvenile robbed a victim at gunpoint.
Officers say after the robbery the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle but were later arrested.
Police said the victim of the robbery declined to press charges for the robbery, but officers gathered enough evidence to file other charges.
Police said Smoot was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Pistol, Possession of Schedule III and Possession of a Schedule IV Substance. The juvenile involved is charged with Possession of a Handgun under 18, Possession of Schedule III and Possession of a Schedule IV Substance.
