GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A group of teens is rallying behind the family of a 19 year old who drowned at the end of April.
Saturday, a day before Mother's Day, they raised money for the family.
Angelo Hall, affectionately referred to as Lo, was swimming on Lake Keowee when he slipped on one of the drop offs underwater. He was taken to the Intensive Care Unit at Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died due to complications associated with freshwater drowning.
They not only raised money to help the family with the burden of expenses, but they also made a card for his mother as she grieves this Mother's Day.
The organizer of the event Madilyn told FOX Carolina that, "she figured that as a community we need to all step up and help this mother in a time of grief especially since Mother’s Day is coming up. Instead of her getting to spend a great day with her son, she’s having to worry about finances for burying her son."
Angelo's friends and former classmates are now raising money to help his mother through a car wash at Salem United Methodist Church.
The church's Pastor, Sylvia Watson says, "we really care about our community and we want to help them not just spiritually but help them with their actual physical needs and this is part of it. "
Angelo's friend Zion Robinson added that his mother "has a lot of people that are there for her. So if she ever needs anything she will always have someone to reach out to you and I just want to be there for her."
Hall's friends say that the 19 year old was a gifted theater student in High School, who always had a smile and a positive attitude.
"He was always positive like he always had a good attitude and I never seen a him mad or anything," says Robinson.
"He wouldn't have wanted us be upset because he was always a happy person and always walking around smiling. He would want us to remember him in a good way and remember they’re having gained an angel even though he will be very missed," Madilyn says.
While his loved one's grieve, this pastor hopes that this effort will take a bit of a the burden off the family's shoulders.
Watson says,"from the bottom of all of our hearts here at Salem, we are deeply sorry that you are having to deal with this. We are really praying for her. She is on our prayer list and our hearts are just broken for her and I pray that this will show her in a real tangible way that God is holding on to her in this time."
MORE NEWS: USC honors student killed in Five Points kidnapping and attack at graduation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.