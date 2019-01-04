GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Greenville announced temporary closures and offered detours Friday morning for both Cleveland Park Drive and Swamp Rabbit Trail.
The closures will begin Monday, January 14.
Cleveland Park Drive, between Lakehurst Street and Ridgeland Drive, is to be closed for 60 days. During this time, there will be pipe installation for the DIG Greenville project.
Given that the area is close in proximity to Swamp Rabbit Trail, the trail will be detoured around the construction site.
It is important to note that the portion of the trail near the Veteran's Memorial will be closed during construction. However, access from the Greenville Zoo parking lot will be maintained along an alternate route.
The road closure and detour for Swamp Rabbit Trail can be seen on the map above, provided by the city.
Both Cleveland Park Drive and Swamp Rabbit Trail will re-open and go back to normal as soon as possible.
