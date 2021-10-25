COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A temporary injunction has been filed that names Alex Murdaugh and his son, Buster Murdaugh, according to a new lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed by a Conner Cook, who has been named as the plaintiff, on Oct. 22, 2021.
The lawsuit is asking for a temporary injunction that will stop both Murdaugh’s from “hiding, concealing, misappropriating, selling, encumbering, transferring, impairing the value of or otherwise disposing” of any assets of both Murdaugh’s during the final resolution of the lawsuit.
The lawsuit says that on Sept. 16 of this year, Alex Murdaugh executed a power of attorney to appoint Buster Murdaugh to act on the behave of his father effective immeditaley and give him broad powers “to perform all and every act and thing whatsoever.”
The lawsuit goes on to say that that this includes giving Buster Murdaugh the power to “sell, assign, convey, pledge, mortgage and encumber…and generally manage any and all property that Alex Murdaugh may own or get in the future from any source.”
This property includes the following:
- Alex Murdaugh and/or his agents, representatives, or attorney-in-fact, including Buster Murdaugh, have already taken actions of transferring and selling subject assets. Specifically, on September 23, 2021, Buster Murdaugh acted as Alex Murdaugh’s agent and executed a satisfaction of a mortgage with a face value of $970,354.004 on a 42-acre property in Hampton and Colleton Counties.
- In addition, Alex Murdaugh’s ownership interest in Green Swamp Club Inc., a hunting club that owns and operates approximately 7,000 acres adjacent to the Savannah River in Jasper County, was sold as of October 1, 2021
- Alex Murdaugh and/or his agents, representatives, or attorney-in-fact, including Buster Murdaugh, also are presently taking actions in selling his assets. This is shown by the listing of the 2007 Grady White 306 motorboat which is, upon information and belief owned, directly or indirectly, by Alex Murdaugh and/or Buster Murdaugh, for sale on www.boattrader.com for $115,000.
- Alex Murdaugh and/or Buster Murdaugh own a home on Edisto Beach and failed to pay $6,000 in property taxes for 2020, which are now considered delinquent. Also, more than $7,000 in outstanding property taxes are owed for 2021 on the Edisto Beach 4. The mortgage contract states that the principal may be up to 150% of the face value, or $1,455,531.00. Alex Murdaugh was the lender and J.M. Boulware was the borrower. The amount of the mortgage balance that was satisfied and paid to Alex Murdaugh in connection with the September 23, 2021 mortgage satisfaction is not known. Upon information and belief, this home is vacant and, if the back taxes are not paid by December 10, will be auctioned.
- Upon information and belief, Buster Murdaugh was recently at the casino in the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, as evidenced by the photo in Exhibit G attached.
Two other similar motions for injunctions have been filed by Renee Beach, the mother of Mallory Beach and the attorneys for Gloria Satterfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.