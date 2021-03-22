GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville City Council will consider a temporary moratorium on multifamily and non-residential construction at Monday's City Council meeting.
The proposed ordinance says that the moratorium's goal is to allow officials to review, revise and update the city's Land Management Ordinance (LMO). The last update to the LMO was almost 14 years ago, and Greenville has experienced growth since then.
The limits will include new multifamily, service and industrial, and commercial construction adjacent to single-family homes. The ordinance also identifies approximately 2,800 acres for limited development.
The areas that the ordinance says it will not affect include the Central Business District, existing Planned developments and Unity Park Neighborhood.
Single-family homes, single-family townhomes, single-family duplexes, assisted living facilities, properties with prior approval and projects with active applications will also not be affected.
The ordinance will have its first reading on Monday night at 5:30 PM. If it passes this reading, it will have a second and final reading on April 12, 2021.
If passed, the moratorium on these types of new construction will be in place for six months.
