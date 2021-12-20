INMAN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A ten-year-old girl has lost her battle with cancer just a week before Christmas.
Ava Woodard was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an inoperable brain tumor, in June 2020.
Ava's mother, Rhoda, noticed her daughter straining her eyes more often and wanted to get it checked, but the diagnosis was something they were not expecting.
Even though she was young and went through clinical trials and radiation treatments she never lost her faith.
"She told me that she knew she had cancer so she could tell others about Jesus," said Rhoda in a Facebook post.
Rhoda announced her daughter's passing on Friday, Dec. 17 in a Facebook post the following day:
"She was one of a kind! An amazing auntie, daughter, and one of my best friends. We are so happy for her, but sad for us. We know she’ll have the best Christmas ever. This Christmas she’ll be able to hear, see, walk, talk and eat. She has taught us so much. She told me that she knew she had cancer so she could tell others about Jesus. I pray we can carry that on. She always prayed and in her prayers she would thank God for waking us up, and for us to have loving and forgiving hearts and for all of us to get to heaven.Ava went from her Daddy and Mommy’s arms to the arms of Jesus on 12/17/2021. We are so thankful all of Ava’s siblings, brother and sister in law were witnesses of Ava’s homegoing aswell."
Celebration of Ava's Life
The family announced visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 27 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Eastside Apostolic Lutheran Church located on 2200 Mays Bridge Road in Greer.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. weather permitting at 30 North Barton Road in Taylors.
As a precaution, if it rains, the funeral service will be held at Eastside Apostolic Lutheran Church.
The burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery located at North Ave. in Greer.
