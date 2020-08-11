SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The pandemic took away summer camps for many, which was a hurdle for 10 year-old Caleb Hibbs. He relies on that time to practice social and life skills. So, the Hibbs family got creative and set up Caleb’s Corner shop for Caleb to run weekly, becoming a staple in the Clear Springs neighborhood in Simpsonville.
Caleb has Cerebral Palsy and Cabezas Syndrome, a rare disorder which limits his ability to communicate. After schools closed, Amy Hibbs was worried about her son’s ability to learn valuable social skills. Thus, Caleb’s Corner was born. With the help of his family, Caleb has run it every Monday 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. for the past three months. All the snacks and drinks he sells costs a penny, but any customer gets much more than their money’s worth.
“It turned into our entire community rallying around a child with special needs,” said Amy Hibbs.
“Caleb’s Corner has been a reminder that despite our circumstances, people, community, and love can rise above even a pandemic.”
The Clear Springs neighborhood has embraced Caleb, drawing in nearly 50 people each Monday morning. Sandy Stinchcomb was the first of many Caleb’s Corner customers. She says she’s proud of his immense progress this summer.
“This is his element—people and dogs. He is the biggest dog lover I have ever encountered,” said Sandy Stinchcomb. “Before we leave each other, we say ‘I love you’”
This week is bittersweet, though. Caleb’s Corner is closing its doors as Caleb heads back to school. But his parents are thinking of ways they can continue this in the future
“Children like Caleb need these experiences. How can we develop this so we can help more children?” said Amy Hibbs.
Neighbors who have supported Caleb and watched his progress say they’re rooting for him and continue to be in “Caleb's corner.”
