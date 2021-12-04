SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 3:45 p.m. on Little Mountain Road.
Troopers say a Ford pickup was traveling north on Little Mountain Road and a sedan was traveling east on Hampton Road attempting to enter onto Little Mountain Road. They say the pickup hit the sedan and the passenger in the sedan passed away at the scene.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 10-year-old Kye James Medlock.
On Sunday, the Spartanburg School District 2 released a statement regarding Kye:
This weekend, Spartanburg School District 2 suffered a great loss with the passing of one of our beloved students Kye Medlock, a fifth grader at Hendrix Elementary School. Our collective hearts go out to the Medlock Family as they try to cope with the passing of their loved one. As Kye was a vibrant and cherished member of his school, we ask that you also keep his Friends, Teachers, and Administrators in your thoughts.
“Kye had such a sweet spirit about him,” said HES Principal Tina Humphries. “He was always smiling. He also like to make others laugh. As infectious as his warm-hearted humor was, so to was his love of learning. As a gifted and talented student for the past three years, Kye enjoyed sharing his love for academics with his peers. He will be missed by his Hendrix Elementary School Family.”
