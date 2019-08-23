Tenants at an Upstate apartment complex concerned about vacate, rent notices

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Construction workers are
renovating Fleetwood Manor, which has been renamed Belle Meade
Apartments in Greenville County. However, while workers are giving
apartments face-lifts, some say they have notices asking them to leave or pay back-rent.
"I stay up to par on what I need to just so I can have somewhere to go," Ida Hampton said.
FOX Carolina talked to her back in June and she says new management told her she owed hundreds of dollars in back rent.
"If I'm not doing what I'm supposed to do, I'm supposed to be gone," Hampton said.
The company, the Monroe Group bought the property in June.
"You can't let nobody get $600 or $700 in back rent," she said.
Some residents who live at Belle Meade say they have confusing notices. For example, one notice states, "...Official 30-day notice not to vacate Belle Meade." However, the next line asks for a signature that states household members will vacate.
"They are afraid, they're nervous, they're panicking," U.A. Thompson said.
He's a community activist and says it's just not right and doesn't believe the notices are proper due process.
"Management had been giving them notices, taping various messages together doors stating they had to have 24-hours, 10-day notice, 14-day notice, 30-day notice to be out," Thompson said."They've manipulated and intimidated people."
Another example of a notice dated August 12 asks the renter to vacate by August 26 for lease violation.
"We have rules and regulations that follow those guidelines that those residents have to sign in order to live at the property," Lynn Haner said.
She's the marketing and communications manager with the Monroe Group. She says renters have to renew their lease each year.
"We have a handful of people who will not sign the house rules. And we have a few people who did not pass background checks," Haner said."We want to make sure that everybody has a good experience and we're building a good community for everybody."
She says she encourages renters to meet with management to workout payment plans and sign the house rules.
Thompson is hosting a community meeting Monday, August 26, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at Rock of Ages Baptist Church in Greenville County to address some of these concerns. Administrators with the Monroe Group say they are reviewing clarification of notices.
