WILLIAMSON CO., TN (FOX CAROLINA) A hunter in Tennessee experienced something amazing while in her tree stand November 17.
Amy Henderson Hall posted photos and a video to her Facebook page of a rare albino, 12 point whitetail buck that found itself under her stand.
In her post, Hall calls the sighting "a once in a lifetime experience." She said the animal hung around for about thirty minutes, allowing her to capture a video while he grazed.
"I teared up and was totally amazed," she says in the post.
As a hunter, Hall said she wants to spread the word that it is illegal in Tennessee to shoot an albino deer.
According to the website, Protect the White Deer, eleven other states also prohibit the killing of the rare creatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.