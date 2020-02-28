(CNN via WCYB) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation searched a mobile home in Sullivan County Friday -- in the case of a missing 15-month-old girl.
Evelyn Boswell was last seen in December.
An amber alert was issued earlier this month -- and is still active.
Since then, about 700 tips have come in.
The missing toddler's mother has been arrested and charged with giving false statements to police about the girl's whereabouts.
Meanwhile, the reward for information leading to Evelyn’s return has risen to more than 60-thousand dollars.
