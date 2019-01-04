KNOXVILLE, TN (FOX Carolina) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that they, along with North Carolina authorities, had arrested a man wanted in connection to his infant son's death.
TBI agents joined Cock County investigators in the case of suspected child abuse involving a 6-month-old. The TBI's press release says the infant was hospitalized on December 14, and sadly passed away two days later.
The joint investigation found that the baby's father, Kasey Rathbone, Sr. of Newport, TN, had caused the injuries that resulted in his son's death.
Thursday, a grand jury indicted Rathbone with one count of first degree murder, one count first degree felony murder, and one count of aggravated child abuse.
With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Madison County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office, and the Hot Springs Police Department, the 23-year-old was located and arrested.
Rathbone is currently being held in North Carolina on a Fugitive from Justice warrant while he awaits extradition to Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.