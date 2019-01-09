Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning January 25, the Tennessee Williams classic, The Glass Menagerie, will run at The Warehouse Theatre through February 10.
The performances will feature two prominent Warehouse Theatre veteran actors including Mimi Wyche in the matriarchal role of Amanda and Thomas Azar in the shoes of her son, Tom.
Both Wyche and Azar are members of Actors’ Equity Association and use Greenville as the base for their professional careers.
Tickets for the play will be $35 for general admission and $40 for reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased here, or by calling 864-235-6948.
Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run. "I pay what I can Sunday" is January 27 at 3:00 p.m. with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.