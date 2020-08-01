GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Large groups of people gathered on North Main Street in downtown Greenville Saturday, protesting for and against a Confederate monument.
The monument in question is located in Springwood Cemetery. According to the City of Greenville, it was erected in 1891 and was created using local Confederate soldier, James Lignon, as its model.
Black Lives Matter demonstrators stood with signs and flags in front of the statue, calling for it to be moved. Dozens of supporters for the monument also showed up.
Officers with the Greenville Police Department were present during the rally, which began around 11 a.m.
