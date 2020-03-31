GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Texas Roadhouse said its South Carolina restaurants are selling ready-to-grill steaks as meat counters in grocery stores continue to see shortages.
Texas Roadhouse is offering a variety of fresh-cut steaks including ribeye, strips, sirloin, and filets.
Customers are asked to call in their steak orders.
“We had shortages in our grocery stores and our regular community is not able to get the product, so one of the ways we wanted to help out was to open up and sell our fresh cut meat,” said Rhonda Pavis, Manager Partner of the Texas Roadhouse in Taylors. “So we’re selling that out to the public so that way we can support our community.”
All Texas Roadhouse locations are open daily for Curbside To-Go service and offering Family Value Packs, which are dinners-for-four includinga choice of an entrée, a large salad, four side dishes, fresh-baked rolls, and honey cinnamon butter.
Orders can be placed online, through the website or app, or by phone.
