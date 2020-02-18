Texas Roadhouse
(Wikimedia Commons)

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Texas Roadhouse said their restaurants in North and South Carolina will host a special blood drive to benefit The Blood Connection on Thursday.

The restaurant chain said everone who donates during the Carolina’s Heart as Big as Texas Blood Drive will be rewarded with a $20 Texas Roadhouse gift card and free appetizer. 

Due to widespread flu and illness, The Blood Connection is experiencing low donor turnout, according to a news release. This low donor is taking a toll on the blood inventory and the Blood Connection's ability to provide blood to hospitals.

All blood types are needed, especially O negative because it can be transfused to almost any patient in need. Every single donation can save up to three lives, the news release states.

The blood drive will be Thursday, Feb. 20 from 2 - 7 p.m. at the following Texas Roadhouse locations:

Texas Roadhouse

230 Hendersonville Road

Asheville, NC 28803

828-274-4311

Texas Roadhouse

720 SW Greenville Blvd.

Greenville, NC

252-353-7427

Texas Roadhouse

4195 Sycamore Dairy Road

Durham, NC

704-810-9631

Texas Roadhouse

201 Grand Hill Place

Holly Springs, NC 27540

919-577-1900

Texas Roadhouse

11440 Capital Boulevard

Wake Forest, NC

919-569-2119

Texas Roadhouse

4119 Clemson Blvd.

Anderson, SC 29621

864-225-2455

Texas Roadhouse

2691 David H. McLeod Blvd.

Florence, SC 29501

843-536-4507

Texas Roadhouse

3037 S Highway 17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29567

843-357-3245

Texas Roadhouse

3140 Wade Hampton Blvd.

Taylors, SC 29687

864-244-4122

Texas Roadhouse

1371 W.O. Ezell Blvd.

Spartanburg, SC 29301

864-576-2913

Texas Roadhouse

400 Columbiana Dr.

Columbia SC 29212

803-466-4877

Texas Roadhouse

8304 Two Notch Rd.

Columbia SC 29223

803-788-5384

