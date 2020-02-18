TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Texas Roadhouse said their restaurants in North and South Carolina will host a special blood drive to benefit The Blood Connection on Thursday.
The restaurant chain said everone who donates during the Carolina’s Heart as Big as Texas Blood Drive will be rewarded with a $20 Texas Roadhouse gift card and free appetizer.
Due to widespread flu and illness, The Blood Connection is experiencing low donor turnout, according to a news release. This low donor is taking a toll on the blood inventory and the Blood Connection's ability to provide blood to hospitals.
All blood types are needed, especially O negative because it can be transfused to almost any patient in need. Every single donation can save up to three lives, the news release states.
The blood drive will be Thursday, Feb. 20 from 2 - 7 p.m. at the following Texas Roadhouse locations:
Texas Roadhouse
230 Hendersonville Road
Asheville, NC 28803
828-274-4311
Texas Roadhouse
720 SW Greenville Blvd.
Greenville, NC
252-353-7427
Texas Roadhouse
4195 Sycamore Dairy Road
Durham, NC
704-810-9631
Texas Roadhouse
201 Grand Hill Place
Holly Springs, NC 27540
919-577-1900
Texas Roadhouse
11440 Capital Boulevard
Wake Forest, NC
919-569-2119
Texas Roadhouse
4119 Clemson Blvd.
Anderson, SC 29621
864-225-2455
Texas Roadhouse
2691 David H. McLeod Blvd.
Florence, SC 29501
843-536-4507
Texas Roadhouse
3037 S Highway 17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29567
843-357-3245
Texas Roadhouse
3140 Wade Hampton Blvd.
Taylors, SC 29687
864-244-4122
Texas Roadhouse
1371 W.O. Ezell Blvd.
Spartanburg, SC 29301
864-576-2913
Texas Roadhouse
400 Columbiana Dr.
Columbia SC 29212
803-466-4877
Texas Roadhouse
8304 Two Notch Rd.
Columbia SC 29223
803-788-5384
