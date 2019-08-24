ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) — Asheville residents may see something unusual downtown this weekend. Asheville's 10th annual Go Topless rally is this Sunday.
It will be taking place downtown, near Pack Square Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. according to their social media.
GoTopless.org, the organization behind the rally claims women's constitutional right to be topless in public on the basis of gender equality.
Rallies promoting topless equality are slated to be staged in over 30 locations in the USA, and and on every continent except Antarctica.
You can find out more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.