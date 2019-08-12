Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - The 9th Annual Faith and Freedom BBQ is happening on August 26 and U.S. Congressman Jeff Duncan has announced the keynote speaker for the event.
Congressman Duncan says Vice President Mike Pence will be on hand to deliver the keynote speech for the event that has been called "South Carolina's largest gathering of conservatives". Also on hand for the festivities will be U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio.
Past speakers for the event include Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Jim DeMint, Joni Ernst, Nikki Haley, Henry McMaster, Mark Meadows, Mick Mulvaney, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio, Tim Scott, and Scott Walker.
“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Vice President Mike Pence to the Third District to keynote the annual Faith & Freedom BBQ,” said Duncan. “Vice President Pence has been working hand in hand with President Donald Trump to Make America Great Again! The Vice President is a friend and a strong conservative ally fighting for our beloved liberties against the radical socialist agenda that is spreading among the Democrat Party. He is a fearless fighter and defender of the Constitution, and it’s an immense honor to have him join the largest gathering of conservatives in South Carolina.”
This years event will be happening at 6 p.m., August 26, at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center.
Tickets will cost $35 per person and $60 per couple.
Congressman Duncan says that in appreciation for their service, all veterans, guardsmen, first responders, and their families may claim free tickets for the event as supplies last.
Tickets may be purchased or claimed online by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.