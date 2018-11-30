GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - 25-year-old Zantravious Hall will face life behind bars without parole for the 2017 killing of a Greenwood man at a Greenwood apartment complex, according to 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo.

The sentencing was announced Friday, more than one month after a jury returned guilty verdicts against Hall for murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Hall also pleaded guilty to for an additional charge of failure to stop for blue lights.

Hall, an Eastside Gang member, shot and killed 23-year-old Emyle McDuffie at the Phoenix Place Apartments on November 21, 2017. McDuffie and his friend, Michael Luckie, were walking through the complex when a red car with tinted windows pulled up behind them. Hall stepped out of the care and fired 14 shots from a 9mm handgun. Luckie was struck in the hip and McDuffie was hit 9 times.

McDuffie died from his wounds later that day at Self Regional Medical Center.

Stumbo says Hall spent the next several hours wiping his car down trying to cover up the crime, but was spotted later the same afternoon when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop. He fled from officers, eventually crashing his car into another vehicle and fleeing on foot. He was then caught and apprehended by police following the brief foot chase.

The life without parole sentences were issued because Hall has prior convictions for assault and battery with intent to kill. Because of the previous offense, classified as a "most serious" one by South Carolina's recidivist statute, the new conviction demanded the life sentence without parole upon proper notice by the state. Both the murder and attempted murder charges triggered the sentence.

“Our community will simply not continue to stand for violence on our streets, particularly in broad daylight and in a place where children play,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “I hope that this life without parole sentence sends a clear message that my office will continue to fight alongside our brothers and sisters in blue to do whatever is necessary to keep our community safe.”