RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that four more patients had tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina.
As of Thursday morning, the number of cases in the state stood at 12.
Gov. Roy Cooper said the new cases were from Forsyth and Johnston Counties.
Additionally, officials said 84 people were being monitored for any signs of symptoms.
“There will be additional cases and this epidemic is going to get worse before it gets better," Cooper said in a news conference.
The NCDHHS added, “Panic is not warranted.”
Cooper declared a state of emergency in North Carolina on Tuesday to streamline the state’s response and prevention efforts against the virus.
