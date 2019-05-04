(FOX CAROLINA) -- May 4th is International Firefighters Day, says the official website.
Citizens can celebrate by thanking their local heroes.
On this date citizens are invited by to remember the past firefighters who have died while serving our community or dedicated their lives to protecting the safety of us all.
The website says that by proudly wearing and displaying blue and red ribbons pinned together or by participating in a memorial or recognition event, citizens can show our gratitude to firefighters everywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.