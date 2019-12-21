ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) If you haven't seen the movie, you've heard his name. His tale is well-known, especially among those in the Upstate - who see him as a part of their family.
Though they now mourn his loss, his message remains clear: be kind to all.
James "Radio" Kennedy could be seen on the sidelines of almost every TL Hanna High football game in Anderson County. He developed a heartwarming friendship with football coach, Harold Jones, and the rest is essentially history.
Radio and Jones' story was captured on the big screen in 2003 - bringing their inspiring companionship into the homes and lives of millions throughout the country.
Over fifteen years ago, in Pennsylvania, Carmen DiCello said he was looking for a unique way to discuss social issues in his health class at Pottsville Area High School.
He came across the movie, "Radio," and knew he had to incorporate the story into his teaching.
For the last several years, DiCello says he and his students have developed a friendship with Harold Jones himself, following along with Radio's updates - all while working on a project that advocates for social and mental health.
Literally thousands of students at Pottsville Area high have found themselves inspired and impacted by Radio's story - all while living hundreds of miles from the man himself.
"Radio taught unconditional love and showed us the power of authentic friendship. For these things and so much much more, we will be forever grateful," said DiCello
DiCello says his "Radio" project has become something of a tradition - with students eagerly wanting to be able to take part in something bigger than themselves.
"Every semester, I post a photo signifying that we are once again doing our 'Radio thing,' and every semester former students respond with appreciation," he said. "I feel blessed to be a part of it."
Even though its inspiration has passed on to the next life, DiCello's project lives - through future, current and former students - further spreading Radio's incredible story.
"Thank you, Radio, for the many lessons you continue to teach us. Though you will be greatly missed, our hearts remain stirred by the enthusiasm and joy that flowed from your amazing life," DiCello said.
The TL Hanna icon will be laid to rest on December 21.
