GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Thanksgiving is almost here, and that means Black Friday shopping will follow the big meal.
To help you plan, we’re putting together a list of Black Friday hours for the stores and malls offering big deals this weekend.
Below are area mall hours
Haywood Mall: Thursday: 5 p.m. – 1a.m.; Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Anderson Mall: Thursday: 12 a.m. – 12 a.m.; Friday: 1 a.m. – 8 p.m.
WestGate Mall: Thursday: Closed; Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Greenwood Mall: Thursday: 6 p.m. – midnight; Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Asheville Mall: Thursday: Closed; Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Blue Ridge Mall: Thursday: 6 p.m. – midnight; Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Gaffney Outlet Marketplace: Thursday: 6 p.m. – midnight; Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Many major retailers will also be opening on Thanksgiving and early on Friday for major sales. Here is the list of holiday hours, according to TheBlackFriday.com:
Walmart: Deals start Thursday at 6 p.m. Store hours vary by location.
Best Buy: 5 p.m. Thurs to 1 a.m. Friday. Reopens at 8 a.m. Friday.
Target: 5 p.m. Thurs to 1 a.m. Friday. Reopens at 7 a.m. Friday.
Kohl’s: Deals begin at 5 p.m. Thursday. Friday hours vary by location.
Sam’s Club: Closed Thursday. Opens at 7 a.m. Friday.
Macy’s: 5 p.m. Thurs to 2 a.m. Friday. Reopens at 6 a.m. Friday.
JC Penney: 2 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday.
Home Depot: Closed Thursday. Opens at 6 a.m. Friday.
Lowe’s: Closed Thursday. Opens at 6 a.m. Friday.
Costco: Closed Thursday. Opens at 9 a.m. Friday.
Sears: 6 p.m. to midnight on Thursday. 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Opens at 5 a.m. Friday.
Academy: Closed Thursday. Opens at 6 a.m. Friday.
Belk: 4 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday. 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.
Big Lots: 7 a.m. to midnight on Thursday. Reopens at 6 a.m. on Friday.
GameStop: Opens at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Hours may vary based on your location.
RELATED - Need to pickup a last-minute ingredient? Here is a list of area supermarkets' Thanksgiving hours
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.