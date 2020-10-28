ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson Interfaith ministries is partnering with A&W Travels to fill up charter buses with Thanksgiving food to make sure families can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner this year.
A special food drive is taking place on Wednesday to accomplish that goal.
The food drives are taking place at two Ingles locations: the one on Greenville Street in Anderson and the Belton location.
At the end of the day, charter buses will bring all of the donations made to AIM’s Hunger Ministries Food Pantry.
Organizers said they are asking for some specific items as well. Those are:
- Instant mashed potatoes
- Stuffing mix
- Canned green beans
- Canned corn
- Canned yams
- Canned cranberry sauce
- Boxed mac and cheese
- Cake mix and frosting
Everyone is welcome to donate at the Ingles locations between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The collected items will be given out to the community via AIM's Thanksgiving Distribution, officials said.
