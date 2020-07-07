FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NC Mountain State Fair has made the tough decision to cancel it's September 2020 event.
The fair was scheduled to take place September 11 through 20. Officials say the decision was influenced by the following:
- Safety and health of visitors and staff
- Current situation with the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive
- The state only being in Phase II of reopening
- Social distancing measures limiting the size of gatherings remaining in place
- The long-term financial health of the Western N.C. Ag Center
“I would like nothing better than to NOT be making this announcement today,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “The Western N.C. Ag Center and the Mountain State Fair are important to the community. Both are cultural and economic forces and I am aware of the significant contributions they make. I am heartbroken for the small businesses, family farms, competitors and exhibitors impacted by this decision.”
Troxler says if they were to conduct the fair following CDC recommended social distancing guidelines, attendees' experience would be very scaled-back.
“The fair is a magical place that is meant to offer an opportunity to temporarily escape the day-to-day,” Troxler said. “The lights, the smells, the food, the rides, the music and the fairgoers come together to make it a memorable experience. To offer anything less than a full experience and our very best efforts shortchanges everyone.”
Officials are also basing their decision on financial concern. The event costs over $1 million annually to throw. To date, 76 events scheduled to be held at the WNC Ag Center have been canceled - resulting in significant loss of income.
Troxler says details about those shows will be forthcoming as soon as officials are able to work them out.
“I have also asked staff to come up with ideas for events that we may be able to host at the Ag Center in place of a fair. I hope we can couple any events with a canned food drive because the issue of hunger never takes a break, and in fact the need is greater because of this pandemic.”
The NC Mountain State Fair is now looking to the future, hoping to plan a spectacular event for attendees in 2021.
