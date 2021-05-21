ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Arts Center says they have a new exhibit coming and will be hosting a reception for it on June 4.
Officials say that the new show is entitled "Pushing Pop" and the exhibit reception will be on June 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
According to officials, the new exhibit allows visitors to experience the art of popular culture through multiple mediums. They say that the group of artists represented in the show vary in age, experience and background.
The artists featured in the exhibit include; A-N-D, John Acorn, Kent Ambler, Larry Bennett, Adam E. Burgess, Patricia Crandall, Kimberly Day, Peggy Tanner Day, Steve Garner, Diane Hopkins-Hughes, Gary Huntoon, Dustin Lee Massey, Carey Morton and Ryan Roth.
Artist Katie Kameen will also have a solo show in the Atrium Gallery in conjunction with "Pushing Pop," according to officials. They say her Gallery will feature colorful sculptures that were created by experimenting with mid-century and contemporary plastics.
The public is invited to the reception for both of these exhibits, according to officials. These exhibits will be open to the public through July 15.
For more information, please call 864-222-2787 or visit www.AndersonArts.org.
