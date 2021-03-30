GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk will be held at Lake Hartwell in 2022.
B.A.S.S officials, along with Visit Anderson and VisitGreenvilleSC announced the news at a press conference on Tuesday.
B.A.S.S CEO, Bruce Akin, said in a press release, “Everything about Lake Hartwell and the city of Greenville make them the perfect setting for the Super Bowl of Professional Bass Fishing. The Bassmaster Classic is not only a chance for the best anglers in the world to showcase their abilities, it’s an annual celebration of the sport itself...Lake Hartwell provides the perfect site for amazing competition, and the city of Greenville provides the hotels, restaurants and other facilities you need for an event the size of the Classic.”
This will be the fourth time that Lake Hartwell has hosted the event since 2008. The area last hosted the event in 2018 when the series had a then-record attendance of 143,323 fans at all of the Classic-related events.
“The Upstate of South Carolina is thrilled to welcome the Bassmaster Classic back to Lake Hartwell for the fourth time since initially hosting back in 2008,” said David Montgomery, Vice President of Sales for VisitGreenvilleSC. “Not only has the Classic set attendance records each year it has returned, but it has proven to be one of our largest economic impact events for the Greenville region.”
Since 2018, Lake Hartwell has hosted other high-level B.A.S.S events, including a 2019 Bassmaster Elite Series tournament and a Bassmaster College Series tournament.
"We are very excited for the opportunity to host the Bassmaster Classic once again on Lake Hartwell,” said Neil Paul, Executive Director of Visit Anderson. “The leadership of Anderson County has made a significant commitment to Green Pond Landing and the marketing efforts of Lake Hartwell, and we expect another record-breaking event with our teammates from Greenville... Hosting our fourth Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell is significant to our community because no other fishery will have hosted more Bassmaster Classic events. Having hosted this great event in the past, we can speak firsthand to the significant economic impact it will have on the Upstate of South Carolina and the impact of residual tourism that will be felt in Anderson County for years to come."
The event will take place March 4-6 in 2022, with takeoffs from Green Pond Landing & Event Center. The daily weigh-ins will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and the Bassmaster Classic Outdoor Expo will be held at the Greenville Convention Center.
To learn more about the event and B.A.S.S. please visit 2021 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk | Bassmaster.
More News: A year ago, this frontline worker was fighting for his life. Now he's walking for the first time since Covid-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.