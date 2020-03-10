Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Beach Boys will be making a stop in Greenville to play a concert at The Peace Center come September as part of their 2020 tour.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards.
The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band.
The concert will be held on Monday, September 28, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now while tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning March 13, at 10 a.m.
Tickets will cost between $60 and $90 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or by clicking here.
Each ticket purchase includes a digital copy of Mike Love’s new album, 12 Sides of Summer.
This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.
