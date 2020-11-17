SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health announced the arrival of two new mobile mammography units that will increase access to breast cancer screenings.
The center said the two new mobile mammography units are available to women who may not have access to care due to reasons such as lacking time, transportation, and insurance. Both units are used to conduct on-site screenings at churches, businesses, health fairs, community centers and other locations in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.
“Women are often too busy working and taking care of their families to remember their yearly mammogram,” said Mary Mabry, director of the Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health in a news release. “Our goal is to make it easier for women to get mammograms so they can take care of themselves.”
The Bearden-Josey Center said the new units have the latest technology, including 3D tomosynthesis. This digital mammogram reduces the chances of false positive reports that require follow-up visits. Tomosynthesis also aids in early detection of cancers.
“Annual mammograms are a first line of defense when it comes to detecting breast cancer,” said Elaine Smith, chief HR business partner at Contec, Inc. in a news release. “Bringing the mobile unit to our workplace is one of the ways we can make sure that our women are taking advantage of these life-saving screenings.”
Click here to learn more about the Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health mobile mammography program.
The Bearden-Center for Breast Health said the new units were made possible because of Spartanburg Regional Foundation fundraising efforts.
