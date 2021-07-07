GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, The Blood Connection (TBC) announced an emergency need for blood donations in the Upstate.
According to TBC, like any holiday such as the fourth of July, the likelihood of someone needing blood products increases. Right now, the blood supply is critically low, putting a strain on local hospitals.
On Thursday at 10 a.m., TBC will be holding a press conference at the Greenville Donation Center located at 435 Woodruff Road to address the state of the blood supply. Representatives from The Blood Connection, Prisma Health, Bon Secours, and Shriner's will be present.
MORE NEWS: Greenwood could get the most rainfall from Elsa. Here's how they are preparing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.