PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Blood Connection (TBC) is asking the public to sign up to donate blood and help add to the low supply in the area.
TBC Officials say that after months of historically low blood donor turnout, the local blood supply is critically low. TBC is now having to having to back-order blood products because of the low supply, according to officials.
According to TBC officials, they did not collect enough blood to cover hospitals' needs during 48% of the days this month. They say that there is a high likelihood that TBC will need to start rationing blood by the end of the weekend. They add that hospitals are stocking up their blood supply for the holiday weekend, but TBC already cannot provide these products.
Unexpected traumas, the gas shortage, and the long-term effects of COVID-19 have made the issue worse, according to officials.
Those willing to donate blood are encouraged to schedule an appointment or visit a donation location. Those interested can visit, Donate Blood - The Blood Connection, to learn more.
In honor of Memorial Day, TBC will donate $5 to a local veteran's organization for every blood donor that gives at a TBC center from May 28-31, according to officials.
More news: Woodhill Dr. to temporarily close for construction June 6, Officials say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.