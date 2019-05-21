PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- In recognition of Memorial Day, The Blood Connection (TBC) is honoring fallen soldiers with a commemorative 4-day blood drive.
TBC remembers those selfless heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect this great nation. As an organization whose main mission is to save lives, the TBC thanks those brave men and women for their service.
The Blood Connection teamed up with the Wounded Warrior Project. For every center donor from May 24th-27th, TBC will give $10 dollars to the Wounded Warriors Fund. The organization gives back to the nation's most severely wounded veterans.
Donors can make an appointment online or visit any Upstate TBC Center to support fallen soldiers: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 314 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC; 1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC.
