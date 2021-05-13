GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The BMW Charity Pro-AM presented by SYNNEX Corporation announced the celebrities participating in the 2021 tournament.
Officials say that the event will take place on June 10-13 at Thornblade Club and Cliffs Valley. This year marks the tournament's 20th year of play.
According to officials, celebrities taking part in the event for the first time will include:
- Professional Boxer Canelo Álvarez
- Comedian Cedric the Entertainer
- Former MLB Pitcher Roger Clemens
- Former MLB Outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.
- PGA TOUR Radio Personality Brian Katrek
- World Long Drive Competitor Troy Mullins
- Rock Singer Jason Scheff (Chicago)
- Golf Channel Personality Lauren Thompson
- Former MLB Pitcher David Wells
- Professional NHL Defenseman James Wisniewski
Celebrities returning to the event will include:
- Actor Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Actor Brian Baumgartner (“Kevin” - The Office)
- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy
- ESPN Golf Analyst Michael Collins
- Country Pop Musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts)
- Olympic Curler and Gold Medalist Matt Hamilton
- Sports Radio and Television Personality Ann Liguori
- Actor Michael Peña
- Country Pop Musician Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts)
- Actor Shep Rose (Southern Charm)
- Former NFL Wide Receiver and NFL Network Analyst Sterling Sharpe
- MLB Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith
Funds raised during the event will go to six featured charities; Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, Roper Mountain Science Center, Cliffs Residents Outreach, Cancer Society of Greenville County, Meyer Center for Special Children and Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute.
President of South Carolina Charities, Inc, Bob Nitto, said in a press release, "we are thrilled to welcome this exceptional lineup of professional athletes, actors, musicians and sports commentators to the Upstate for the 2021 tournament. Along with some of our crowd favorites returning, we are pleased to have new celebrities including Cedric the Entertainer, former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens, former MLB outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. and professional boxer Canelo Álvarez. This roster of celebrities will create an exciting atmosphere as we come together to give back to the Upstate.”
Volunteer registration and ticket sales are currently open to everyone. All tickets must be purchased prior to attending this years tournament due to capacity restrictions nd COVIC-19 protocols.
For more information on the event, please visit BMWCharityGolf.com.
