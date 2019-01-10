GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The 2019 BMW Charity Pro-Am will feature a new tournament format, officials announced Thursday.
The new format will be played out over two courses: Thornblade Club and Cliffs Valley.
In addition to the pro tournament, amateur and celebrity players will play 18 holes at both courses to determine who makes the cut to advance to a third round at Thornblade ut at the conclusion of 36 holes after all contestants in the field complete 18 holes on both Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley. Following the cut, the remaining amateur and celebrity teams, as well as professionals who make the cut in the tournament proper, will play the third round on Thornblade. The fourth and final round at Thornlade will only feature professionals after the field is cut to the low 65 and ties.
The professional and amateur fields will be reduced from 168 players to 160 players to accommodate the two-course format.
The BMW Charity Pro-Am will return to the Upstate June 3-9.
