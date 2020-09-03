FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. This season is shaping up to be one of even greater parity in the ACC. The Tigers still have to play N.C. State, Florida State, Duke, and Boston College in their quest for another berth in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)