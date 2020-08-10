GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The coronavirus pandemic is forcing another Upstate business to close its doors.
In a post on Facebook, The Chocolate Moose Bakery & Cafe says their last day of operation will be August 29.
The trio of friends, who took over ownership in 2016, says they've enjoyed watching their business grow alongside the City of Greenville. But, nothing could have prepared them for the impacts the pandemic would have.
"For over five months, we’ve stretched ourselves creatively, physically, and financially, working to find a sustainable business model in a post COVID-19 world," the business said. "But sometimes good business ownership means knowing when to call it. And it’s time we call it."
Until they close their doors for the last time on August 29, the South Main Street shop will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They're closed Sundays and Mondays.
