EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- City of Easly officials remember two first responders that served the city during their careers.
Captain John Willis- Easley Fire Department
Officials said Willis passed away in the early morning hours of September 17, 2021. He worked with the Easley Fire Department from 1994 until he retired in 2017. The Easley Fire Department released a statement on Willis passing this afternoon.
"Today we lost John Willis. John was a passionate man. He was passionate about his family. He was passionate about this City. He was passionate about the Fire Department and he was passionate about its firefighters. For decades John Willis “made” firefighters out of regular people in Pickens County and beyond. His legacy lives on in the senior firefighters throughout this area who knew him best. As our City Santa “Helper”, there’s no telling how many messages he passed on to the real Santa while making kids smile and feel loved, ensuring every trip to the North Pole from Easley was coordinated. Our hearts are heavy today, but we know John would, in his own words tell us to pick our heads up and get on that truck when the next call comes in. We will miss our friend, brother, and mentor."
Greg Turner- Easley Police Department
Officials say that former Easley Police Officer Greg Turner passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Turner joined the Easley Police Department from 1991 to 2005. During his time with the department, he served as a road patrol supervisor and criminal investigator. He also worked with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, according to officials.
Turner was a pillar within the community and a wealth of knowledge, according to officials. He was known by his peers as a “walking encyclopedia”.
